Kansas City police investigating after man killed in shooting outside apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is on the scene of a shooting Monday night that left one person dead.

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in the area of Hickory Road and Oak Leaf Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they were directed to a parking lot outside an apartment building. There they located a man unresponsive next to a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to gunfire, and the victim was struck, according to KCPD.

KCPD detectives are working to scene looking for evidence and to speak with witnesses to get a better idea of what led up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

