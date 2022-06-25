Kansas City police are investigating reported homicide near 82nd and Troost

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide reported on Friday in the Marlborough Heights neighborhood.

Officers were working a crime scene in the 8200 block of Troost Avenue, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a department spokeswoman, said in an email. Further details about the investigation were not immediately available.

Before Friday, Kansas City had recorded 73 killings over the course of 2022. In 2021, there were 157 homicides citywide, marking it the second-deadliest year on record.