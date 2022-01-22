Kansas City police investigate Saturday afternoon homicide on Euclid Avenue

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon that took place in the 8000 block of Euclid Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on a report of a prowler. As officers were responded, it was updated to a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a man behind a residence who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews transported him to a hospital “in very critical condition, however that victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Drake said at the scene.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

“We have everybody accounted for that’s involved in this situation,” Drake said.

This is Kansas City’s sixth homicide of 2022, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone who was in the area who has information may call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.