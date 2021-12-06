Kansas City police launch death investigation in 1500 block of Jackson Avenue

Officers responded Monday to a death investigation in eastern Kansas City, according to police.

The investigation is underway in the 1500 block of Jackson Avenue in the city’s East Community Team North neighborhood, according to Sgt. Leslie Foreman, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

Foreman alerted reporters to the death before 12:45 p.m. Other details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.