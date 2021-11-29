Kansas City police launch homicide investigation after man’s body found in vacant lot

Kansas City police launched a homicide investigation Monday morning after the body of a man was found in a vacant lot in the 8100 block of Independence Avenue.

Police were called to the area just before 10 a.m. Responding officers located the body of a deceased male and alerted homicide detectives.

The cause of the death has not been released but police have declared the death a homicide, police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in an email.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the Homicide Unit was called to the scene,” Becchina said. “The investigation is very early and the scene is still being investigated, but the circumstances are sufficiently suspicious that it is being investigated as a homicide at this time.”

The Jackson County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Homicide detectives spent the morning canvassing the area for potential witnesses, he said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).