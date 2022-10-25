Kansas City police locate 27-year-old woman missing since Saturday evening

Update: Police said in a statement Monday night that 27-year-old Katherine M. Blackmore was found safe.

Kansas City police were asking the public for help to find a 27-year-old woman missing from the Plaza Westport neighborhood since Saturday.

Katherine M. Blackmore was traveling through Kansas City by car on Friday when police officers made contact with her, police said in a statement Monday evening. Her vehicle was towed after that encounter with police.

Police said Blackmore was last seen in the area of 44th Street and Wornall Road on Saturday evening. Her family has been unable to contact her and has grown concerned for her well-being, police said.

Blackmore stands roughly 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 165 pounds, according to police. She was last known to be wearing a gray T-shirt, black leggings, maroon shorts, white tennis shoes and a red or orange bandanna.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information regarding Blackmore’s whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.