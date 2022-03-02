Kansas City police looking for man who robbed pawn shop, held three women at gunpoint

Kansas City Police Department
Aarón Torres
Kansas City police are looking for a man who held three women at gunpoint as he robbed an area pawn shop.

The Kansas City Police Department released video of the incident, which happened around 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Cash America Pawn shop at 63rd and The Paseo.

Video of the robbery shows the suspect bring three women into a backroom at the store.

Police said one of the women tried pushing a panic button, but the man shoved her to the ground and threatened to shoot her.

The man puts items into a plastic bag and then leaves.

The department is asking anyone who recognizes him to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

