Kansas City police looking for man who robbed pawn shop, held three women at gunpoint

Kansas City police are looking for a man who held three women at gunpoint as he robbed an area pawn shop.

The Kansas City Police Department released video of the incident, which happened around 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Cash America Pawn shop at 63rd and The Paseo.

This suspect held three women at gunpoint while robbing a pawn shop. Do you recognize him?



He wore a “Saints & Sinners” sweatshirt, a navy coat, black pants, black crocs, and blue latex gloves. He is believed to be a black male, about 5’8” with a regular build, in his 30s. pic.twitter.com/yZEMX8HMzt — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 1, 2022

Video of the robbery shows the suspect bring three women into a backroom at the store.

Police said one of the women tried pushing a panic button, but the man shoved her to the ground and threatened to shoot her.

The man puts items into a plastic bag and then leaves.

The department is asking anyone who recognizes him to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.