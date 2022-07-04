Kansas City police looking for missing teenager, 15

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a local teenager who left her home around 3 p.m. on Sunday to attend a concert, but never arrived.

Nasya Molina, 15, was last seen in the area of N. Walrond Avenue and 41st Street.

Molina is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, police said Monday afternoon. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police added that Molina’s family is concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about Molina’s location can contact KCPD’s juvenile division at 816-234-5150 or call 911.