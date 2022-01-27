Kansas City police find man shot dead in vehicle Wednesday night

A man was found shot to death in a vehicle Wednesday night in Kansas City’s Independence Plaza neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the area of 10th and Olive streets on a medical call the exact nature of which was not initially known to police, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said at the scene.

A woman flagged down police officers who were first to arrive and directed them to the gunshot victim, described by police only as an adult male. The victim was unresponsive at the time, and he was declared dead there by emergency medical personnel.

The witness told police she and the victim were fired upon while inside the vehicle. She told them the shooting unfolded at another location, Foreman said, and officers were still working to determine the exact location of the shooting Wednesday night.

Police had no suspect information to immediately share.

Olive Street was blocked off to traffic by police tape for roughly one city block as investigators evaluated the scene. A sedan was stalled out in the middle of the street, its lights still on and driver’s side door open, as the area was being processed by police for evidence.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 10th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw its second-highest number of homicides in its history, recording 157.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.