Kansas City police now investigating Sunday’s suspicious death as a fatal shooting

Kansas City police said they are now investigating the death of a man found Sunday night as a homicide.

Officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue. Inside, they found a man who was unresponsive and suffering from unknown injuries, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

The man, who police later determined had suffered a gunshot wound, was declared dead at the scene, Becchina said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the killing to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Sunday’s killing marks the 118th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal shootings by police. In 2020 — the deadliest year on record — the city suffered 182 homicides. last year was the second-deadliest, with 157 killings.

