Kansas City police officer fatally shot during traffic stop

Chief Kevin Freeman of the North Kansas City Police Department addresses reporters after the death of Daniel Vasquez (FOX4KC)

A Kansas City police officer has died after he was shot during a traffic stop by a suspect who then fled.

Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was attempting to stop a vehicle for expired temporary tags in North Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday morning when the car’s driver shot the officer and drove away, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said.

Mr Vasquez was rushed to the University of Kansas Health System where he was pronounced dead at 2:30pm.

The suspect turned himself in to police in Chillicothe, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Kansas City, after a Blue Alert had been issued for his car. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman said Mr Vasquez was the first North Kansas City police officer to die in the line of duty.

“He was a shining star in our department,” Mr Freeman said.

“These are always tragedies, but to see a young person so early on in his career lose his life to senseless violence is just unfathomable.”

Mr Vasquez joined the force as a recruit in January 2021, according to a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page.

He became a sworn office on July 2021 after completing his training at the Regional Police Academy.