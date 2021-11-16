Kansas City police officer fires upon vehicle allegedly speeding towards patrol car

A Kansas City police officer fired shots at a vehicle late Monday after it allegedly was speeding and drove towards the officer’s patrol car in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

No injuries have been reported in the police shooting near U.S. 40 highway and Interstate 435, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

An officer on patrol near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard reported shortly before 11 p.m. that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on 31st allegedly at high speeds, Drake said. The street becomes U.S. 40 highway as it passes under Interstate 70.

A second officer near U.S. 40 and I-435 saw the vehicle still traveling eastbound at high speeds. That officer fired upon the vehicle after it’s driver allegedly drove towards the officer’s patrol car, Drake said. The vehicle fled from the shooting.

Further details, including a description of the vehicle, were not available.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were investigating the officer-involved shooting and collecting evidence from the scene.

Any with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).