Kansas City police officer, motorist injured in Monday afternoon crash

A Kansas City police officer and a motorist were injured Monday afternoon in a crash that occurred during a response to an emergency.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue, near Kansas City’s Central High School. It involved a marked police vehicle and a Chevrolet sedan, police said in a written statement Monday evening.

Police said the officer was responding to an emergency medical call with lights and sirens on at the time of the crash. The officer was headed southbound on Indiana when the sedan entered the intersection from Linwood and struck the marked vehicle, according to police.

Police described the injuries suffered by the officer and other driver as minor.

The crash remained under investigation by Kansas City police Monday evening.