Kansas City police officer shot Sunday night at department headquarters downtown

A Kansas City police officer was hospitalized with a gunshot wound sustained at police headquarters Sunday night, authorities said.

The officer was “struck by gunfire” just before 9:20 p.m. at the Kansas City Police Department headquarters on Locust Street, Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman with the department, said in an email early Monday morning.

The injured officer was hospitalized with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

“The source of the gunshot is unknown and no suspect information is known at this time,” Carlisle said.

The shooting is under investigation by KCPD detectives. No other information was immediately available.