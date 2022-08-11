Kansas City police open death investigation after body found in Missouri River

Kansas City police were investigating Wednesday after the body of an unidentified person was discovered in the Missouri River.

Police and firefighters responded to the area at the river’s Mile Marker 359, near the Ameristar Casino, around 2:45 p.m. Boats were used to locate and pull the body from the water following the reported discovery.

Kansas City police had no information about the person’s identity on Wednesday night. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office was tasked with figuring out who the person was along with the cause and circumstances surrounding the death.