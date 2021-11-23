Kansas City police open homicide investigation after body discovered in Northland home

Kansas City police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found dead late Monday morning in a Northland residence as officers were conducting a welfare check.

Officers discovered the body of the victim around 11:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northeast 49th Street, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman. Police were called after the victim had not shown up for work, prompting concern.

Police initially considered the discovery a suspicious death, but have since decided to investigate the matter as a homicide, Foreman said. Details including the victim’s age, identity, injuries or cause of death were not immediately disclosed.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 136th homicide of 2021, according to data maintained by The Star. There were 182 killings all of last year, the deadliest in the city’s history.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.