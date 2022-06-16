Kansas City police open homicide case after man shot in vehicle last month dies

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide after a man who was shot in late May died.

At 5:30 a.m. May 28, police were called to a shooting reported in the 3200 block of East 8th Street.

A man was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

He was identified as 55-year-old Dale White.

White died June 9 at the hospital and the medical examiner’s office has ruled his death a homicide, Drake said.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.