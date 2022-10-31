Kansas City police open homicide investigation for 18-year-old found dead near park

Kansas City police have opened a homicide investigation after an 18-year-old was found dead Sunday near a pond in Blue Valley Park.

Police on Monday identified the victim as Javier Cervantes. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office had yet to make a final determination on the cause of death as of Monday, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman.

The investigation began around 9 a.m. Sunday after Kansas City police officers were called to the 2400 block of Topping Avenue on a report of a dead body. A passerby made the call to police, and the circumstances prompted detectives to conduct a suspicious death investigation.

Police on Monday continued to ask anyone who may have information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or make an anonymous report through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.