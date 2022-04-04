Kansas City police release video of SUV tied to January homicide, ask for help in search

Kansas City police have asked for the public’s help finding an SUV believed to be involved in a homicide earlier this year.

In surveillance footage captured on Ring and released by the Kansas City Police Department Monday, a light-colored SUV is seen stopped on the side of the street before making a U-turn and driving away.

The SUV may be damaged in the front of the vehicle and/or have limited functionality, according to KCPD.

Take a look please; Homicide Detectives need your help. They believe the light colored SUV shown in the street in this video is involved in the murder of Maurice Ball on January 15th of this year near 78th St and Hickman Mills Drive. pic.twitter.com/Yj54fejwwP — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 4, 2022

Police said on Twitter they believe the vehicle may have been involved in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 45-year-old Maurice Ball, who was found fatally shot in a vehicle in the 1800 block of East 78th Street near Hickman Mills Drive.

Officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 on the sound of gunshots, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email at the time.

Once there, police were shown to the front yard of a home where a vehicle had come to a stop. Becchina said police believe Ball was shot while inside the vehicle, which then rolled to a stop in the yard.

An investigation into the killing is ongoing.

Police asked that anyone who recognized the SUV, or who has information on the shooting to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward available.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.