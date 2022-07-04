Kansas City police report 15 vehicle break-ins near Power & Light District following concert

Kansas City police said at least 15 vehicles were either broken into or had items stolen from them late Sunday near the Power & Light District.

Police reports showed multiple vehicles parked near 13th Street and Grand Boulevard were either broken into or had items stolen from them, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, told The Star.

Becchina said officers were investigating the break-ins when they heard gunshots. Officers found that four people, including a juvenile, were shot nearby after a Rod Wave concert at the T-Mobile Center.

Two victims, a male and a female, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital. A juvenile female who was grazed by a gunshot was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, Becchina said. A man was also grazed by gunfire.

No arrests have been made and police have not said what prompted the shootings.

There was no indication that the shootings and the vehicle break-ins were related, Becchina said.