Kansas City police respond to Bales Avenue homicide Saturday afternoon

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon in the Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast neighborhood.

Just before noon, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in regard to a cutting call, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Police entered a residence and discovered an adult male suffering from trauma wounds. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are canvassing the neighborhood to gather more information from bystanders.

“It’s broad daylight,” Drake said. “We’re hoping that, on a Saturday, people were home and may have seen something or even just heard something from inside their residence.”

The victim’s death is Kansas City’s 16th homicide recorded this year, according to data kept by The Star. Last year, the city suffered the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings, the majority of which were the result of gun violence.