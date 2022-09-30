Kansas City police respond to homicide Friday in the 2700 block of Benton Boulevard

A man was found fatally shot Friday in an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 a.m., said Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. No information was available about a suspect. The police investigation continued.

“We’re hoping there will be some people in the area that saw something or heard something that may be fruitful to their investigation,” Drake said at the scene.

The killing marked the 124th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings.

Kansas City’s homicide record was set in 2020, with 182 killings. In 2021, the city recorded 157.

This is a developing story and will be updated.