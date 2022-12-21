Kansas City police investigate shots fired at Ward Parkway mall

Kansas City police responded to a report of gunshots fired Tuesday night at the Ward Parkway Center mall.

No injuries were reported, Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement.

The shooting was reported about 6:45 p.m. when police received several 911 calls about shots fired at the mall, Drake said.

Because of the magnitude of the situation, the police department called for city-wide assistance and several area law enforcement agencies responded.

Officers responding to the mall entered the businesses inside and searched for victims and suspects.

No injured victims were found, police said but some people labeled “subjects of interest” were arrested.

Assault Squad detectives who responded to the mall were leading the investigation, Drake said, and crime scene personnel were involved.

Police said several witnesses left the area for their safety before investigators were able to contact them, and the department urged them to call detectives at 816-234-5227. Witnesses can also call the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.