Man stabbed, found in stairwell at Kansas City apartment; police searching for a suspect

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday afternoon at a North Town Fork Creek apartment complex, Kansas City police say.

Officers were called at 4 p.m. to the 3000 block of East 49th Street on reports of a stabbing, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

When police arrived, they discovered a man suffering from stab wounds in the stairwell of an apartment building.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are still investigating and asking the public’s help in finding a suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 96th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw 157 killings, representing the second-deadliest year on the city’s record.