Kansas City police search for 12-year-old boy missing since Wednesday morning

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday.

Christian Herron was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East 114th Street and Richmond Avenue, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

He is about 5-feet-3-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 129 pounds, police said.

When he went missing, Christian was wearing a gray hoodies, black Nike shoes and was carrying a black backpack, according to the release..

Police are asking anyone who sees Christian or knows where he’s at to call 911 or contact the department’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136.