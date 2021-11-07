Kansas City police search for 12-year-old boy reported missing Sunday morning

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday morning.

Peyton T. Rhodes, who is 5-feet and 170 pounds, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. at home in the 9000 block of North Helena Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department. He was reported missing by his mother.

The child, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts, according to KCPD.

Police asked anyone who finds Peyton to call 911 immediately.