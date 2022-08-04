Kansas City police search for 35-year-old woman with medical needs, last seen Wednesday

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman with a medical condition requiring medication.

Ashley Woods, 35, was last seen getting into a silver sedan at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of East 50th Terrace, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

She was leaving an appointment and recently had a significant medical operation, Foreman said. Woods has a medical condition that requires medication and her family is concerned about her well-being.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing white pants and a black tank top. Her hair was in purple braids.

Officers are asking anyone who knows of Woods’ whereabouts to contact Kansas City police at 816-234-5220.