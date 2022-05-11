Kansas City police search for 41-year-old man last heard from Sunday via social media

Kansas City police said Wednesday they are seeking the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man.

Gerald Mitchell was last contacted on Sunday over social media. He was last known to be in the area of East 23rd Street and Walrond Avenue, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the police department.

Mitchell’s family told police they are concerned for his well-being because he has medical issues that require attention.

Mitchell was described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He weighs about 200 pounds, police said, and is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes.

Mitchell drives a black Mazda with a rear spoiler and a damaged rear fender.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts can contact the Kansas City Police Department’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5220.