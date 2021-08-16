Kansas City police search for man with cognitive disability missing since Sunday

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding a 38-year-old man with a cognitive disability who has been missing since Sunday.

Keivin Quinn was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday near East 109th Street and Fremont Avenue, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

Quinn is 5-feet-9-inches and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has a limp and uses a cane for support, police said. Quinn also has medical needs that require daily attention.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Quinn might be to call 911 or the police department’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136.