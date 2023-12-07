Kansas City police search for missing 12-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl Wednesday.

Lily Gow was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of N.E. Normandy Lane and N.E. Carolane Street. Police said she left home on foot and hasn’t been seen since then.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Gow is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 150 pounds and was last seen in a black hoodie, red pajama pants and brown shoes.

Police said the 12-year-old is in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees the girl is asked to call 911 immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.