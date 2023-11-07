Kansas City police search for missing man with autism and schizophrenia last seen Monday

Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man with autism and schizophrenia who was last seen Monday evening at a Walmart in Kansas City.

Deon Battles, 23, was with his grandmother around 5 p.m. at the Walmart at 10601 East 40 Highway, when he walked away in an unknown direction.

He was wearing a black jacket with a photo of WWE wrestler Sasha Battles, blue sweatpants and black and teal Nike sneakers.

Battles is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He has autism and schizophrenia and needs to take his medication at 10 a.m.

Anyone who locates Battles should call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.