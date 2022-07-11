Kansas City police search for missing girl, 14, last seen in the Northland

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Raine Yedideyah was last seen in the Northland, in the area of North 42nd Street and Northeast Antioch Road. She was wearing a peach and white-striped skirt with a dark blue background, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release Monday morning.

Police did not immediately specify when Raine was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s juvenile section at 816-234-5150.