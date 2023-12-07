Kansas City police say missing and endangered 55-year-old man has been found

Update: Geredi Nzabonimpa was found and is safe, police said.

Kansas City police are searching for a missing 55-year-old man who is non-verbal.

Geredi Nzabonimpa was last seen in the early morning hours Thursday in the Parker Square Apartments near Ella Fitzgerald Lane. He was wearing a yellow hoodie and black pants. Nzabonimpa may be barefoot.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Family members are worried for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Nzabonimpa should immediately call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.