Kansas City police search for missing man, young girl, last seen Sunday morning

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help finding a young child and an adult man who have been missing since early Sunday morning.

Saniya Brock, 5, and Robert Montgomery, 30, were last seen at about 12:20 a.m., according to a news release from the department.

The girl is about four feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a green jacket with the word “love” written in purple lettering.

Montgomery is just shy of six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds; he also has black hair and brown eyes.

“Saniya knows Robert as Daddy. The family is concerned for their welfare,” according to the release.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.