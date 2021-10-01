Kansas City police find 9-year-old missing since Thursday evening

Update: Police said Keron Livingston has been found and is safe.

Kansas City police are asking for help with finding a missing 9-year-old boy who ran away from home and was last seen in the Linwood Homeowners-Ivanhoe neighborhood.

Keron Livingston went missing around 5 p.m. from the 3700 block of Highland Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement Thursday evening. He was wearing tan shorts with no shirt and shoes at the time.

Police say the boy has asthma and is without his inhaler. He was last seen leaving the area on foot, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who sees Livingston to call 911 immediately.