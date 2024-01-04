Kansas City police seek help to find 14-year-old reported missing for 4 days

Police were asking for help Wednesday to find a missing 14-year-old girl whose last known location was in south Kansas City four days earlier.

Sa’Riyah Moore was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday on foot in the 8400 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to police. She was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt at the time, police said.

Police say the family is concerned for Sa’Riyah’s safety.

Kansas City police were asking anyone who locates Sa’Riyah to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.