Kansas City police seek help to find 73-year-old man reported missing Wednesday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Wednesday to locate a 73-year-old man reported missing from the Sterling Acres neighborhood.

The missing man, Arthur Snyder, was last seen around 3 p.m. near East 44th Street and Moats Drive, according to police. He was in a blue Jeep Gladiator with a California license plate.

Police said Snyder has medical conditions that require care and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Synder is described as a white man, 5-foot-8 and 230 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair.

He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and blue jeans Wednesday.

Police were asking anyone who locates Snyder to call 911 or Kansas City’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.