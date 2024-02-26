Kansas City man with Alzheimer’s found safe after reported missing from his home Sunday

Update: Maurice Robinson was found safe after being reported missing on Sunday, according to Kansas City police.

KCPD issued a silver alert and was seeking the public’s help to locate the 72-year-old man who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

According to police, Robinson walked away from his residence near Bannister Road and Belmont Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Philip DiMartino, a spokesperson for KCPD, said it’s not clear which direction Robinson went.

Maurice Robinson, 72, left his residence Sunday afternoon.

Robinson is a 5’8” Black man who weighs 160 lbs. with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He had last been seen wearing a black baseball cap, navy blue jacket, dark jeans and black shoes, according to police.

KCPD says anyone who sees Robinson or has any related information should call 911 or the department’s Missing Persons Squad at 816-234-5043.