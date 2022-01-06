Kansas City police seek help to find 13-year-old missing since Tuesday afternoon

Kansas City police are asking the public for help with finding a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing since Tuesday afternoon from the Independence Plaza neighborhood.

Jah’te Fry, of Kansas City, was last seen at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday leaving a home in the 1200 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, police said. He was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants and carrying a red bag at the time.

Police say Fry is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who locates Fry to call 911 or the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.