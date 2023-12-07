Kansas City police say 12-year-old girl reported missing in Northland found safe

Update: Police said Wednesday evening that 12-year-old Lily Gow was found safe.

Kansas City police were asking the public for help to locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from her Northland home since Wednesday afternoon.

Lily Gow was last seen walking away from her home about 3:25 p.m. near Northeast Normandy Lane and Carolane Street in the city’s Briarcliff-Claymont neighborhood, according to police.

Gow is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red pajama pants and brown shoes when she was last seen.

Kansas City police advised anyone who locates Gow to immediately call 911.