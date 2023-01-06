Kansas City police seek help to find 91-year-old woman missing since September

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Thursday to find a 91-year-old woman whose whereabouts have been unknown to her family since September.

Anna Marie Van Alst was last seen near the intersection of East 77th Terrace and Campbell Street, police said in a statement Thursday evening. Police say Van Alst has dementia, and her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Van Alst stands 5-foot-2 and weighs about 135 pounds, according to police.

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Thursday with finding Anna Marie Van Alst, a 91-year-old woman whose whereabouts have been unknown to authorities and her family since September.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or dial 911.