Kansas City police seek help to find 12-year-old reported missing Wednesday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help to locate a 12-year-old reported missing in the Northland since Wednesday afternoon.

Lillyana White, the missing child, was last seen around 2:15 p.m. on foot in the 6100 block of North Jefferson Street, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a department spokeswoman.

Lillyana was wearing a plaid vest, plaid pajama pants and a cat tail at the time, police said.

Family members were concerned about the 12-year-old’s safety, police said.

Kansas City police were asking anyone who locates Lillyana to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.