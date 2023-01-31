Kansas City police seek help to find 14-year-old girl missing from Northland

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Monday evening to find a 14-year-old girl who did not return home from school.

Lily Launer, 14, was last seen near Northwest Congress Avenue and Northwest Barry Road after leaving school around 3 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and rainbow-colored shoes, police said.

Runaway/Endangered Juvenile



Attempting to locate Lily Launer, white/female, 14 yoa, 5’08”, 150 lbs

She was last seen leaving school on today’s date at approximately 3pm wearing black hoodie, blue sweatpants, and rainbow colored Vans. pic.twitter.com/p0Qcm2FIzX — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 31, 2023

Launer is described by police as a white female, 5-foot-8 and about 150 pounds.

Police were asking anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.