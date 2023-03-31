Kansas City police find 10-year-old reported missing after getting on school bus

Update: Kansas City police said Jones was found safe Thursday night.

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Thursday evening to locate a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing.

Jason A. Jones Jr. was last seen getting on the school bus at Wendell Phillips Elementary School, 2400 S. Prospect Ave., around 4:20 p.m., according to police.

Jones was wearing a lime-green hooded sweatshirt, a blue shirt with long sleeves, khaki pants and blue shoes, police said. He stands about 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, police said.

Police were asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.