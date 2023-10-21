Kansas City police seek help to find 32-year-old man reported missing since Thursday

Police were asking for help Friday in locating a possibly endangered 32-year-old man reported missing from south Kansas City.

The missing man, James Morgan, was last known to be at his home near 99th Street and James A. Reed Road on Thursday afternoon, police said in a written statement. He walked away around 2 p.m. and did not return, according to police.

His family is concerned about his welfare due to his mental state at the time he left home, police said.

Morgan is described as a white man with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 210 pounds, police said.

Kansas City police were asking that anyone who sees Morgan to call 911 immediately.