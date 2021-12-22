Kansas City police seek help to find 41-year-old man missing since Sunday

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Kansas City police are asking the public for help with finding a 41-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Steven Williams was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 9200 block of Northeast Barry Road, according to police. Police say Williams may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Williams is described by police as a white male, roughly 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, gray sweater and torn jeans when he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 911. Information may also be shared anonymously by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

