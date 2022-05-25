Kansas City police seek help to find 34-year-old man reported missing Tuesday

The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a 34-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday.

John M. Smith was last seen around 12 p.m. near the intersection of Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard, police said in a statement Tuesday evening. Police said there was concern about Smith’s well being.

Smith stands 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 245 pounds, police said. He was wearing a blue KC hat, a jacket, a white T-shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who sees Smith to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.