Kansas City police seek help to identify human remains that were discovered in March

The Kansas City Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying human remains discovered near a wooded area in the Volker neighborhood earlier this year.

Human bones believed to be from an adult male were found on March 3 by a woman who called police to the 3400 block of Roanoke Road to report the discovery. A homicide investigation was opened in August after the remains were examined, revealing injuries that appeared suspicious to investigators, police have said.

On Friday, the department shared photographs and descriptions of clothing items found with the body: a pair of blue Adidas shoes, black gloves, a gray Chiefs T-shirt and a wooden cross necklace. Based on the current evidence, police believe the man had a large build.

Kansas City police shared images of clothing items worn by a person whose remains were discovered March 3 in the 3400 block of Roanoke Road. They have yet to identify the person, believed to be an adult male.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the human remains to call KCPD Det. Nicole Anderson at 816-889-1647 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.