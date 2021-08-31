Kansas City police seek help to find missing 12-year-old last seen Monday evening

The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Monday evening near the Manheim Park neighborhood.

Elizabeth “Ella” Paronto is last known to have been near the intersection of 42nd Street and Troost Avenue around 5 p.m., police said in a statement. She was wearing a pink floral skirt, white T-shirt with stripes and purple eyeglasses. and was carrying a black Adidas bag, police said.

Paronto stands about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, police said. She is believed to have run away from home, according to police.

The department is asking anyone who sees Paronto to dial 911 or call the missing person section at 816-234-5136.