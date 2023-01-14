Kansas City police find 11-year-old reported missing since Friday morning

Update: Police said Martin was found safe Friday night.

Kansas City police were asking the public for help after an 11-year-old Northland girl left for school on Friday morning and did not return home.

The girl, Aspen Martin, was last seen around 9 a.m. at Eastgate Middle School, 4700 N.E. Parvin Road, police said Friday evening. She did not get on the bus after classes let out for the day, police said.

Martin is described as about 4-foot-10, 70 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black “puffy” coat and blue jeans, police said.

Kansas City police were asking anyone who sees Martin to contact the KCPD’s Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 or the department’s non-emergency line at 816-234-5111.